The Kings Mills Fourth of July parade in Whitefield is fast approaching. Those who plan to participate in the July 4 parade are asked to line up on Route 194 well before 10 a.m. since the parade starts at 10 sharp, according to a news release from the newly formed parade committee.

The parade committee is encouraging all to come out and get involved this year. To spark excitement and encourage participation, certificates will be awarded to float makers in the following categories: Best Overall, Most Patriotic, Best Farm, Best Historic, Most Outrageous, Best Political, Most Thrown Together and Best Float designed by Kids. Floats can happen in any shape or form. They can be on trucks, trailers, antique cars and tractors, a group can walk, kids can ride bikes, people can ride horses or walk on stilts. And there will be no registration or insurance requirements.

An added highlight to this year’s event will be an unveiling of an original painting done by local artist Kevin Misner. The oil painting, titled Anticipation, captures the community at its best, enjoying a beautiful day at the Fourth of July parade. Misner was inspired by photos he shot at the celebration. The art will be on display.

There is an important change to this year’s parade. Those who plan to throw candy to the crowd are asked to walk alongside their float. Those who want to be in the parade can simply show up.

The Kings Mills Fire Department will offer all of the traditional activities after the parade, including the famous cake walk, kids’ games, the silent auction and live auction, and their grilled hot dogs and french fries. The Kings Mills Union Hall will also hold its White Elephant Sale.

For more information, contact Dolly Burns at 549-7813.

