Regional School Unit 4 in Wales will participate in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis, at the following sites and times, there will be no service on July 4:

• Oak Hill Middle School, 40 Ball Park Road, Sabattus, July 1 through Aug. 16, breakfast 7-8:15 a.m., lunch noon to 12:30 p.m.

• Oak Hill High School, 56 School St., Wales, July 1-26, breakfast 8-8:15 a.m., lunch 11-11:15 a.m.

• Garden Heights, 27 Garden Heights Drive, Sabattus, July 1 through Aug. 16, lunch 11-11:15 a.m.

Regional School Unit 4 serves Wales, Litchfield and Sabattus.

For more information, call Susan Wade, food service director, at 375-6961.

