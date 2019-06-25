The Sandy River Ramblers CD Release Party will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, in the Uptown Room at the Somerset Abbey​, 98 Main St. in Madison.

The band has been playing bluegrass-flavored acoustic music in Maine since 1983.

Their special niche is playing original songs about Maine, mostly written by bandleader and Guitarist Stan Keach, a nationally-known bluegrass songwriter whose songs (not the ones about Maine) have been recorded by some of the biggest bands in bluegrass.

Keach won the prestigious Maine Songwriters Association Song of the Year award in 2017.

Tickets cost $15.

For tickets or more information, visit somersetabbey.net, call 696-5800 or email [email protected].

