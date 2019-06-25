WATERVILLE —The Waterville Opera House has announced audition dates for its upcoming community theatre production of “The Divine Sister,” a heavenly comedic play written by Charles Busch. Auditions will take place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 29-30, at the Waterville Opera House Rehearsal Space in the Hathaway Creative Center (the end closest to the river) at 10 Water St.

Those auditioning will participate in cold readings from the script; all roles are available, including: Agnes, Sister Walburga, Sister Acacius (Lil), Mother Superior (Susan), Mrs. Levinson, Jeremy, Brother Venerius, Little Timothy, and Mrs. Macduffie. For details about the roles and performing at the Waterville Opera House, visit OperaHouse.org/auditions.

About The Divine Sister

St. Veronica’s indomitable Mother Superior is determined to build a new school for her Pittsburgh convent. Along the way, she has to deal with a young postulant who is experiencing “visions,” sexual hysteria among her nuns, a sensitive schoolboy in need of mentoring, a mysterious nun visiting from the Mother House in Berlin, and a former suiter intent on luring her away from her vows.

The Divine Sister will run Sept. 5 through Sept. 8 at the Waterville Opera House. WOH’s 2019 – 2020 season programming is made possible through the sponsorship of the Harold Alfond Foundation, Colby College, Golden Pond Wealth Management, MaineGeneral Health, Kennebec Savings Bank, Central Maine Motors, Northern Light Inland Hospital, GHM Agency, Granite Hill Estates, Central Maine Newspapers, Marie Cormier, JS McCarthy Printers, and Woodlands Senior Living. For more information, call 873-7000, visit operahouse.org or stop by the Box Office at 1 Common St.

