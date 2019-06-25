WATERVILLE — Two women and two young children in car seats were taken to the hospital in ambulances Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash on College Avenue that occurred at the corner of Cottage Street.

Jacqueline Reny, 62, of Vassalboro, was driving north on College Avenue in a Cadillac sedan when a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic sedan driven by Alexis Hewey, 23, of Waterville, apparently pulled out of Cottage Street onto the avenue in front of the Cadillac and the two cars collided, according to Waterville police Officer Steve Brame, who was at the scene. Two young children in car seats were in the back seat of the Chevrolet at the time, he said.

The accident was reported at 11:34 a.m.

Reny said she tried to avoid the Chevrolet but was unable to do so, according to Brame.

Air bags deployed in both vehicles and emergency workers used an extrication tool to take the driver’s side door off the silver Chevrolet to get Hewey out, Brame said.

Reny was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, though he was not immediately sure whether it was Inland Hospital or Thayer Center for Health.

“She said her arm hurt — pain in her arm,” Brame said.

Hewey complained of pain in her chest, he said.

At the scene, Reny was sitting on the steps of a house at 185 College Ave., being attended to by emergency workers who placed a neck brace on her and later placed her on a stretcher before loading it into the Delta ambulance. The front of the gold-colored Cadillac she had been driving was smashed in.

Emergency workers were on the ground by the side of the avenue, tending to the two children in car seats who were taken out of the Chevrolet. Brame said it appeared they were under the age of 5.

“They don’t appear to be injured,” he said. “I think she (Hewey) may have been encouraged to go to the hospital.”

Police closed College Avenue off around the crash scene and re-routed traffic as firefighters, Delta crews and other police officers worked at the scene.

Arbo’s Towing & Repair Service arrived to remove the cars. The driver’s side of the Chevrolet was smashed in.

The crash occurred in front of the former Marden’s Surplus & Salvage building, which most recently housed the former Salvation Army thrift store.

