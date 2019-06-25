WILTON — A husband and wife were injured late Monday afternoon when they were thrown off an ATV in a collision with a minivan on Munson Road.

Harold Stone, 68, was driving the ATV and his wife, Linda Stone, 69, of Wilton was a passenger, Wilton police officer Ethan Kyes said Tuesday.

The ATV was traveling north on Munson Road to the Stones’ residence and Kelly Levesque, 47, of Auburn was traveling south toward the Transfer Station, Kyes said.

Levesque and her three passengers, all children, saw the ATV come into her lane, and she slammed on her brakes, Kyes said.

He said he believed Harold Stone suffered a head injury and was flown by LifeFlight to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. Linda Stone suffered an arm injury and was also taken to a hospital, the officer said.

No one in the van was injured.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: