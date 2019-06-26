The Pine Tree Council Scouts awarded its Distinguished Citizen Award June 5 to the employees of Central Maine Power Co. The award was accepted by CMP President and CEO Doug Herling on behalf of the company and its employees at Le Club Calumet in Augusta. This special award commemorates outstanding community service by CMP, according to a news release from the Pine Tree Council Scouts Distinguished Citizen Award Committee.

Several area businesses were in attendance, as were several Scout troops and Cub packs. Scout Troop 603 and Cub Pack 603 helped with the presentation.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: