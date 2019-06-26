The Django Festival All Stars will bring the sounds of legendary guitarist Django Reinhardt to the Chocolate Church Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at 804 Washington St., in Bath.

The festival will feature original compositions, as well as their interpretations and arrangements in the style pioneered by Django Reinhardt that came to be known as “hot jazz” or “gypsy jazz.”

The group features one of Europe’s leading musical families: guitarist/violinist Dorado Schmitt and his two sons Samson and Amati. The band also features virtuoso violinist Pierre Blanchard and accordionist extraordinaire Ludovic Beier. In addition, DouDou Cuillerier plays rhythm guitar and brings the house down with his scat singing.

Tickets cost $25 in advance, $28 at the door, $15 for students.

For tickets and more information, visit chocolatechurcharts.org or call the box office at 442-8455.

