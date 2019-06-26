The Law of the Jungle Prevails in Theater at Monmouth’s “The Jungle Book” at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, and July 6, 13, 20, 30, Aug. 3, 6, 9 and 15, at the theater, 796 Main St. in Monmouth.

Those who attend can watch Mowgli the man-cub come face-to-face with cheeky monkeys, noisy vultures, and more in TAM’s Family Show production adapted by Greg Banks from the beloved tales of Rudyard Kipling. Follow the rambunctious and curious man-cub and his adopted jungle family: Baloo the bear, Bagheera the panther, and all the beasts who call the mysterious wilderness home.

Mowgli escapes the jaws of Shere Kahn when he is accepted into the jungle’s wolf pack, but he isn’t out of the tiger’s den yet! Mowgli must learn the Law of the Jungle if he wants to teach a tiger a trick or two about family and friendship.

From mischievous monkeys to slithering snakes and venerable vultures, Mowgli’s tale is one of maintaining confidence in the face of danger and of quick-thinking hijinks to avoid ferocious foes and craft fierce friendships.

“The Jungle Book” features Caitlin Ort as Father Wolf and Baloo; Michael Dolan as Shere Khan and Vulture; Tessa Martin as Bagheera and Wolf and Vulture; Sarah Goldman as Mowgli; and Kara Green as Mother Wolf and Kaa. Set design by Katie Keaton, costume design by Elizabeth Rocha, lighting design by Laura Happel, and sound design by Rew Tippin.

For tickets or more information, call 933-9999 or visit theateratmonmouth.org.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: