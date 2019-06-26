CASCO — A Poland man was killed Wednesday afternoon when his motorcycle and a pickup truck collided at Routes 121 and 11.

Police said 52-year-old Robert Hollingshead was dead when emergency crews arrived at the 5 p.m. wreck.

Deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office shut down a section of the road as emergency crews responded and an investigation got underway.

Police said Hollingshead had been driving his Harley-Davidson north on Route 11. A Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck driven by 80-year-old Everett Davis of Gray was stopped at the stop sign on Route 121, police said, then pulled out and struck Hollingshead’s bike.

Davis was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for injuries described as minor. A passenger in his truck, 80-year-old Judy Davis, was not hurt.

Police said there was no indication that speed or alcohol were factors in the crash, which remained under investigation Wednesday night.

Route 121 is also named Poland Spring Road; Route 11 is also named Meadow Road. The intersection has been the scene of several crashes in the past.

In late May, a man and woman suffered serious injuries when their three-wheeled motorcycle and a car collided at the intersection. Police at the time said the driver of the car, headed north on Route 121 neglected to yield to the bikers’ headed south on Route 11.

