TD Bank has named Sheryl McQuade as its regional president for northern New England, covering Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire.

McQuade will lead the company’s northern New England banking operations and lending services throughout a network of roughly 130 branches and 4,300 employees, the bank said Wednesday in a news release. Her primary office location will be in Manchester, New Hampshire.

McQuade has more than 30 years’ experience in banking, most recently serving as senior credit officer for wholesale banking at United Bank in Massachusetts and Connecticut, a position she had held since 2014. Her previous experience also includes commercial and middle-market banking within the New England region at Bank of America and Berkshire Bank.

As of June 30, 2018, TDBank was the No. 1 retail bank by deposits in Maine, and No. 2 in Vermont and New Hampshire, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. In 2018, the bank was also the No. 1 Small Business Administration lender in Maine and New Hampshire, and the No. 2 lender in Vermont. In addition, TD is ranked as a top-10 employer in Maine by the Maine Department of Labor.

