DURHAM, N.H. — The following local students have been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire.

Highest honors: Sherman Spears, of Monmouth; Matthew Murray, of Augusta; Madeline Lewis, of Augusta; Kierra Rolston, of Litchfield; Carly LaRochelle, of Fairfield; Sierra Hoes, of Industry; Elijah Caret, of Oakland; Hannah Duperry, of Oakland; Ryan Engelhardt, of Pittsfield; and Adam Bovie, of Vassalboro.

High honors: Hannah McLaughlin, of Winthrop; and Cody Short, of Fairfield;

Honors: Montana Drinkwater, of Greene; Nathalie St. Pierre, of Readfield; Olivia Audet of Winthrop; and Bradford Wilbur, of Fairfield; 

Students named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

