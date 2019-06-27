WATERVILLE — The Alfond Youth & Community Center is participating in the USDA Summer Food Service Program to provide free meals to all children who visit three of its sites during the summer.

With no discrimination of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability in meal service, meals will be provided, at a first-come, first-serve basis, through Aug. 16t at the following sites and times:

• Alfond Youth Center, 126 North St, Waterville, Monday-Friday — breakfast 7:30-9 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• North End Boys & Girls Club, 16 Hillside Ave., Waterville: Monday through Saturday — lunch noon-2 p.m.; snack 2:05-4 p.m.

• Camp Tracy, 302 McGrath Pond Road, Oakland: Monday-Friday — lunch noon-1 p.m.; snack 2-3:30 p.m.

For more information, email AYCC kitchen manager Shawn Forkey at kitc[email protected], or grants manager Jared McCannell at [email protected].

