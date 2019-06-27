The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s Fifth annual July 3rd in the Park event will kick off at 9 a.m. at the Rangeley Town Park on Park Road in Rangeley.

The park will come alive with activities, food and entertainment for all ages on Wednesday, July 3, all provided by area nonprofit organizations.

Festivities will begin at 9 a.m., when the chamber’s silent auction opens at the chamber office at the entrance to the park. The Doll Carriage Parade will start at 10 a.m. and the Duck Race on Haley Pond at 10:30 a.m.

The Frost Memorial Art Show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Rangeley’s Border Patrol agents will be on hand to meet and greet folks. The Rangeley Recreation Department will again sponsor the bouncy houses in the park.

The Second annual Rangeley’s Great American Dog Parade will begin at 2 p.m., prizes will be awarded. The band Say What! will perform at 6 p.m. and lead right up to the fireworks show over the lake at dusk.

Visitors can enjoy food, entertainment, games, special activities for children and more, all in the lakeside park. There also will be a variety of items for sale.

For more information, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 864-5571 or [email protected], visit rangeleymaine.com or follow the chamber on Facebook.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: