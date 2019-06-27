Staff at the Maine Public Utilities Commission on Thursday endorsed a request from Maine’s Public Advocate Office to conduct more tests of Central Maine Power’s error-prone billing system, as complaints continue to come in from electric customers.

An independent auditor, Liberty Consulting Group, already carried out a months-long review of CMP’s new billing system for the PUC in response to thousands of complaints from ratepayers about inflated bills. But that audit only examined CMP’s billing and metering system through April 2018.

On Thursday, PUC staff, the Office of the Public Advocate and CMP officials agreed to move forward with an additional examination of bills from May 2018 to the present. The Public Advocate, Barry Hobbins, estimates that would involve analyzing billing and electricity usage on more than 1,500 accounts — or 4,500 bills over a three-month period — based on complaints filed with the PUC since spring 2018.

“The bottom line is we are looking for a silver bullet but even if we can’t find one, I believe the Maine ratepayers deserve a full, thorough review of the (complaints) that were not part of the audit by Liberty,” Hobbins said in an interview Thursday. “I just think the average consumer in Maine and the ratepayers of CMP want answers.”

More than 100,000 customers received inaccurate bills after the company rolled out its new SmartCare billing system in October 2017, according to CMP data. But advocates for overbilled ratepayers suggest the number may be much higher and are pursuing a class-action lawsuit against the company.

A months-long investigation by the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram published on Sunday, the day before Hobbins filed his testing request, revealed that CMP managers rushed to implement the new billing system and skipped critical tests prior to the launch.

The investigation showed that as customer complaints poured in – with some receiving invoices for $1,500 or more for a month of electricity – CMP blamed customers, the weather and energy prices, all the while downplaying the problems to the PUC and the public.

On Thursday, PUC staff wrote in a procedural order accepting Hobbins’ proposal that “the commission staff has a strong interest both in resolving this case as soon as possible, and in allowing the (Office of the Public Advocate) to conduct its testing/analysis to its satisfaction.”

CMP officials agreed on Thursday to provide Hobbins’ office with the requested information. Earlier this week, a CMP official also endorsed Hobbins’ proposal for more analysis.

“CMP welcomes the additional look at the system in hopes that consistent answers will help the public regain trust in the company and its system,” company spokeswoman Catharine Hartnett said on Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

