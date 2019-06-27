A mobile home on Quarry Road in New Gloucester was destroyed in an early morning fire.

A passerby spotted the blaze at 342 Quarry Road and reported it to authorities at 2:13 a.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived on scene minutes later, the home was engulfed in flames, said New Gloucester Fire Chief Toby Martin.

“It seems it had been burning quite a bit before it was reported,” he said. “It was 100 percent involved and collapsed as the first person arrived on scene.”

The mobile home is believed to be abandoned, though power was still on in the home. Martin said firefighters had to wait for Central Maine Power to cut electricity to the building because power lines were on the ground.

Martin said firefighters from New Gloucester, Poland and Gray spent about two hours on scene extinguishing the fire and putting out hot spots. North Yarmouth and Pownal provided station coverage.

The state fire marshal has been notified of the fire and an investigator is expected to visit the scene Thursday afternoon. Martin said it is unlikely the cause of the fire will be determined because of the condition of the mobile home.

