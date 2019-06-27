Cory Cantin, 27, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was injured Wednesday when this ATV rolled over three times on a trail in Eustis. Courtesy photo/Rangeley Rescue Capt. Tiger Sikes. Courtesy photo/Rangeley Rescue Capt. Tiger Sikes

EUSTIS — A New Hampshire man was injured Wednesday afternoon when his ATV hit a water bar on a logging road and rolled over three times, Maine Warden Scott Stevens said Thursday.

Cory Cantin, 27, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was among a group of four people riding ATVs east. He was not wearing a helmet, which is legal for an adult.

A hospital spokesperson said Cantin was transferred to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where he was listed in fair condition Thursday.

 

 

 

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
ATV crash, eustis maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.