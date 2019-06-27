Did you know that the Waterville Public Library gets over 100,000 visitors a year? That in 2018 alone the library presented over 350 programs with over 10,000 participants? That it hosted or partnered on over 150 career and networking programs for connecting the right people with the right jobs? That it is a proud supporter of STEMs?

And did you notice the banner on the Elm Street side of the building stating that our library has been awarded The National Medal for Museum and Library Services? Our little library, in our little city, now stands proudly with other much larger and well-funded institutions who have won the award: The Holocaust Museum, the Los Angeles Public Library and the entire University of Minnesota Library System. I’m not certain, but I am pretty sure that the Waterville Public Library is among one of the smallest libraries in the country to be so honored.

We are all so fortunate to live in a city that has this little nationally recognized gem in our midst. I would urge everyone to visit the library and check out all of the amazing programs they have going on. There is something for everyone. Maybe you’d like to take your children to “Craftafternoons” for children; or your teenager to teen movie night, or teen game night, or Camp Code.

See you at the library.

Dan Beaulieu

library trustee

Waterville

