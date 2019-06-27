HALLOWELL — Registration is open for July workshops at The Harlow, 100 Water St. July workshops will include Intro to Woodblock Printmaking taught by Jaime Wing, of Portland, and Intro to Drawing taught by Kay Morris, of West Gardiner, according to a news release from The Harlow.

“Lilac,” a woodblock print by Jaime Wing, of Portland. Photo by Jaime Wing

Registration is required for all workshops. Spaces are limited and all materials are provided unless otherwise stated. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Both workshops will be small classes with the opportunity for one-on-one instruction and conversation. No previous experience required.

Join local printmaker Jaime Wing for a two-part crash-course in traditional relief printing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, July 6 and 13. Students can come away from the class with a good foundation of the history of block printing and the skills to go forth and create their own prints.

Over the course of two sessions, participants will design and carve their very own wood block and print a small edition of archival-quality prints. Although all materials will be provided, students are encouraged to bring drawings or images of inspiration for their design. Adults ages 18 and older. Tuition is $85 for members or $95 for nonmembers.

Learn the basics of drawing and spend the summer exploring this dynamic medium from 10 a .m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Led by local artist Kay Morris, this is an entry-level drawing course taught in a relaxed environment. Students will be drawing simple still life objects as they study line and value. Students should bring a 6B or 9B pencil and kneadable eraser. All other materials will be provided. Tuition is $30 for members or $35 for nonmembers.

To register, visit harlowgallery.org or call 622-3813.

The Harlow is a membership based nonprofit dedicated to connecting and celebrating art, artists and community in downtown historic Hallowell since 1963.

