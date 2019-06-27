WORCESTER, Mass. — Samantha Munro, of Waterville, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in veterinary science, with a concentration in pre-veterinary from Becker College.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
college news, waterville maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.