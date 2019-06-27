WORCESTER, Mass. — Samantha Munro, of Waterville, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in veterinary science, with a concentration in pre-veterinary from Becker College.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
Our View: Customers need real answers to Central Maine Power billing problems
-
Community
Waterville’s Munro graduates from Becker College
-
Columnists
Commentary: Don’t claim to be inclusive of ‘everyone’ if you don’t want Trump supporters
-
Local & State
Maine’s cool, wet spring was good for bugs, bad for berries
-
Letters to the Editor
Library fulfilling its original promise