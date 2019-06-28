A federal judge has sentenced a Biddeford man to nine years in prison for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor.

Isaac Suero, 23, will also pay $750 in restitution to the victim in the case and spend five years on supervised release.

Suero connected with the 15-year-old victim online in April 2017, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

He and three other people picked the victim up at a Hannaford supermarket and drove her to a home in the Bangor area. It was suggested that the girl use a website to engage in prostitution with help from Suero and give him a portion of the money. He then paid for a Bangor hotel room, where the girl engaged in multiple commercial sex acts over two days and paid some money to Suero.

He then traveled with the victim to Scarborough and introduced her to his mother. He left the victim with his mother at a Scarborough motel, and the girl continued to engage in commercial sex acts in that area.

Suero pleaded guilty in January. His mother, Lourdes Suero, pleaded guilty in March to using a facility of interstate commerce with the intent to promote prostitution. She will be sentenced in August.

Maine is one of six districts designated for a federal interagency collaboration against sex trafficking.

