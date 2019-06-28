WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Chase Hubbard, of Knox, has been named to the 2019 spring dean’s list at Eastern Connecticut State University.
Hubbard, a sophomore, is a health sciences major.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must be in good academic standing and obtain a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
