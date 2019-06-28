WESTBROOK—Firefighters from Westbrook and Portland worked to extinguish a fire in the second floor apartment in a building on Central Street Friday afternoon.
The fire appeared to be mostly contained to a unit on the second floor of the clapboard-style two-story building, although a deputy chief with Westbrook’s fire department said flames had spread to the walls and rafters.
The blaze appeared mostly under control by 4 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
Eric Kelly, 49, who stays across the street, said he saw a young woman who lives in the building come home around 3 p.m. and then leave a short time later, which is typical.
At about 3:20 p.m., someone saw smoke and called 911, Kelly said.
The building stands behind Sportsman’s Hardware and Rental, and abuts a small parking lot for the business.
This story will be updated.
