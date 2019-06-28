Bishop McKechnie made a small version of a Pride flag for Portland’s Pride Parade in 2006.

To say his latest project, which will be featured in New York City’s Pride Parade on Sunday, grew from there would be an understatement.

McKechnie has created a 22-foot-by-1,650-foot Unity Pride flag — yes, 1,650 feet long — made from 3-foot-by 5-foot Pride flags, and was invited to bring it to New York City’s celebration this weekend. The banner stretches more than a quarter-mile.

McKechnie and his husband, David Hopkins, own the Merkaba Sol shop in downtown Augusta.

This year’s Pride celebration takes on special meaning, as it marks the 50th anniversary of New York’s Stonewall riots. That was a series of spontaneous demonstrations by members of the LGBT community against a police raid that began in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan. Those events are considered a pivotal event in the start of the gay liberation movement and modern fight for LGBT rights in the U.S.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: