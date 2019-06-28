IN ANSON, Thursday at 12:38 a.m., a complaint of a scam was made on Winter Street.

Friday at 9:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Street.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 9:22 a.m., assault was reported on Mud Run.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 10:46 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

9:50 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Battle Ridge Road.

Friday, 12:53 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bush Road.

IN DETROIT, Thursday at 1:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 3:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

1:58 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Green Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 12:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Maple Lane.

1:42 p.m., trespassing was reported on County Way.

7:06 p.m., assault was reported on Dunham Road.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 8:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Academy Street.

9:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Academy Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Thursday at 9:46 p.m., threatening was reported on West Kingfield Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 4:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

10:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.

IN MOSCOW, Friday at 6:01 a.m., threatening was reported on Stream Road.

IN RANGELEY, Thursday at 4:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Center Street.

Friday, 9:49 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 3:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chestnut Street.

5:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dartmouth Street.

3:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

4:23 p.m., theft was reported on Cedar Ridge Drive.

11:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

Friday, 1:36 a.m., intoxicated people were reported on Water Street.

7:54 a.m., trespassing was reported on North School Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Thursday at 11:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9:33 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

9:56 a.m., a missing person was reported on Silver Street.

11:44 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

12:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Vigue Street.

12:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

1:05 p.m., theft was reported on Francis Street.

2:58 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:00 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

4:16 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Winter Street.

4:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at The Concourse.

6:56 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Elm Plaza.

10:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

Friday at 2:28 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 7:17 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 10:20 a.m., threatening was reported on Pond Road.

2:43 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Benton Avenue.

10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

Thursday at 11:45 a.m., Kenneth G. Frappier, 21, of Canaan, was arrested on a probation hold.

1:59 p.m., Kenneth A White, 23, of Newport, was arrested on three warrants and a charge of operating under the influence.

2:47 p.m., Jennifer Morin, 25, of Greene, was arrested on two warrants.

3:22 p.m., Frederick Hunnewell, 20, of New Gloucester, was arrested on two warrants.

4:05 p.m., Michael Anthony Brasier, 45, of Lisbon, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and domestic assault with priors.

4:50 p.m., Kyle Martin Wyman, 25, of Madison, was arrested on two warrants.

10 p.m., Justin Edward Stevens, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and OUI.

Friday, 1:37 a.m., Ethan Aubry, 22, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:22 p.m., Brooke Gilson, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking, OUI and unlawful possession.

6:22 p.m., Chelsea Wyman, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking and possession of hypodermic apparatuses, and on a probation hold.

