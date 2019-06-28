Banded Brewing Co.

About: Newer, hip bar with pool tables, pinball machines and various other games. A menu with snacks is offered, as well as monthly special released beers.

Try this: Daikaiju, a double IPA

Location: 32 Main St., Biddeford

Hours: 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday

Follow: @BandedBrewingCo (Instagram/Twitter), Banded Brewing Co. (Facebook)

Barreled Souls Brewing

About: Created in 2012 by two local friends who strive to make the beer that they would like to drink. Area to play cornhole and grab food off a food truck.

Try this: Space Gose, a sour, or Peanut Butter Stay Puft, a stout

Location: 734 Portland Road, Saco

Hours: 4-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday

Follow: @barreledsouls (Twitter/Instagram), Barreled Souls Brewing Co. (Facebook)

Batson River Brewing & Distilling Tasting Room

About: The brewery grows its own hops and botanicals on a farm down the road. Amenities include a fire pit with Adirondack chairs, a heated front deck and the downstairs bar. Four percent of profits go to animal shelters in Maine.

Try this: Turbat’s Creek IPA or Wanby Pale Ale

Location: 12 Western Ave., Kennebunk

Hours: 4-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Follow: @batsonrivermaine (Instagram)

Corner Point Brewing Co.

About: Blends flavors from New England and New Mexico to create unique tasting brews.

Try this: Ridlon Road Brown

Location: 1 Sullivan St., Berwick

Hours: 3-8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Follow: Corner Point Brewing Co. (Facebook)

Dirigo Brewing Co.

About: This brewing company aims to do exactly what dirigo means – “lead” in its area of specialty lagers.

Try this: Helles Lager, its flagship

Location: 28 Pearl St., Biddeford

Hours: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Follow: @dirigobeer (Instagram/Twitter), Dirigo Brewing Co. (Facebook)

Funky Bow Brewery and Beer Co.

About: Started after a father gave his estranged son a home-brewing kit, Funky Bow holds Growler Nights in the summer with live music, beer and free pizza (made with the same wheat as the beer).

Try this: G-String, an American pale ale, or Jam Session, an IPA

Location: 21 Ledgewood Drive, Lyman

Hours: 4-9 p.m. Friday, 1-9 p.m. Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday

Follow: @funkybowbeer (Instagram), Funky Bow Brewery and Beer Co. (Facebook)

Hidden Cove Brewing Co.

About: A smaller brewery that blends unique strands of wild yeast with local ingredients. Free popcorn with beer purchase, video games, shuffleboard and pinball.

Try this: Patroon, an IPA with tropical flavors

Location: 73 Mile Road, Wells

Hours: 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday

Follow: @hiddencovebrewing (Instagram), @hiddencovebeer (Twitter), Hidden Cove Brewing Co. (Facebook)

Nuts and Bolts Brewing

About: After receiving funding via GoFundMe, Nuts and Bolts Brewing was born in spring of 2018.

Try this: Thai Tea Saison

Location: 10 West Port Lane, Biddeford

Hours: 7-10 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday

Follow: Nuts & Bolts Brewing (Facebook)

SoMe Brewing Co.



About: After vacationing in York for years, owner David Rowland opened SoME in 2013. The brewery is run by him and his son, Dave, and they are planning a third expansion.

Try this: Apostrophe IPA

Location: 1 York St., York

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Follow: @somebrewingco (Instagram), @somebrewing (Twitter), SoMe Brewing Co. (Facebook)

The Run of The Mill

About: Along with being a popular restaurant, The Run of the Mill also brews its own 29 different varieties of ales. Trivia nights and live music are frequent events.

Try this: Bug Lager

Location: 100 Main St., Saco

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Follow: @themillbrewpub (Twitter), The Run of The Mill Public House and Brewery (Facebook)

Tributary Brewing Co.

About: Founder Tod Mott, the creator of the original recipe for Harpoon IPA, has two decades of brewing experience under his belt and only uses the best and most natural ingredients when brewing his beer.

Try this: Belgian IPA

Location: 10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery

Hours: Noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday and Monday

Follow: @tributarybrewing (Instagram), Tributary Brewing Co. (Facebook)

Woodland Farms Brewery

About: After 12 years of home brewing, Woodland Farms now offers eight to 10 brews on tap on location.

Try this: Prenderpils or Galaxy Pale

Location: 306 Route 1, Suite C, Kittery

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Follow: Woodland Farms Brewery (Facebook)

York Beach Beer Co.

About: York Beach Beer is the sister company of SoMe Brewing Co., and focuses on more lager and session style beers.

Try this: Short Board or Orange Mainesicle

Location: 33 Railroad Ave., York

Hours: Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Follow: @yorkbeachbeerco (Instagram), York Beach Beer Co. (Facebook)

