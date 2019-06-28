A Westbrook man has pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of bank robbery.

Aaron West, 38, admitted to robbing a credit union in Falmouth and then a bank in Portland.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release Friday that West entered the Cumberland County Federal Credit Union in Falmouth on Jan. 31, 2018. He held his right hand in his sweatshirt pocket in a way that indicated a concealed weapon, and he demanded money from a teller. He left with more than $16,000 but was later arrested. A federal grand jury indicted him in November, and he was released on bail.

The press release also said West became a fugitive from justice on March 14 when he violated his bail conditions. Court documents show he was required to complete substance abuse counseling and live in a sober house, but he was kicked out of the house because he failed to submit to drug testing. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Days later, on March 18, he entered a Norway Savings Bank in Portland, holding his hand in the same way as the previous incident. He demanded money from the teller and threatened to “start shooting,” according to the prosecutor’s office. He left with $1,400. He was later arrested and charged in that crime as well.

West faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each robbery. His sentencing has not yet taken place.

