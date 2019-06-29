Waterville Creates!, a nonprofit supporting and promoting arts and cultural programs and institutions in Waterville, has received $25,000 from Central Maine Motors Auto Group in support of the community capital campaign for the Paul J. Schupf Art Center, according to a news release from the auto group.

Designed to bring together under one roof some of Waterville’s arts institutions, including the Maine Film Center, Common Street Arts, and a new gallery of the Colby Museum of Art, the art center will be built on the current site of The Center building at 93 Main St., next to the Waterville Opera House and City Hall building and downtown’s central green space, Castonguay Square. Waterville Creates! and Colby College are partnering on the project, which is intended to be a hub for visual arts, performing arts, arts education, and film for children and adults.

Central Maine Motors’ gift was pledged in support of the $2 million community capital campaign being led by Waterville Creates! as part of the overall fundraising goal of $18 million for the project. The company’s donation follows a similar one for the same amount that Waterville Creates! received recently from Northern Light Inland Hospital.

David Hagan joins Newcastle Realty team

David Hagan has joined Newcastle Realty’s office in Damariscotta. Hagan has many years of experience in customer service handling claims, sales, training, and tech support with Unum, Aetna, United Health and Prudential insurance companies, according to a news release from the agency.

Hagan, his wife, Jill Latta, and their two children, Miles and Calliope, live in Damariscotta. Hagan, a stay-at-home father for several years, volunteers at the YMCA and Damariscotta Montessori School.

Camden National seeks Leaders & Luminaries Awards nominees

Camden National Bank is accepting nominations for the 2019 Leaders & Luminaries Awards.

This year the bank plans to award a total of $20,000 to four local nonprofits on behalf of board directors who demonstrate passion, innovation and resourcefulness in their board service, fostering organizational success and sustainable board governance.

Since 2011, Camden National Bank has awarded $130,000 to Maine nonprofits on behalf of 37 outstanding board leaders, according to a news release from the bank.

Camden National Bank’s Leaders & Luminaries Awards are organized in partnership with the Maine Association of Nonprofits, whose mission is to strengthen the leadership, voice and organizational effectiveness of Maine nonprofits. An independent selection committee, including the executive director of MANP, two executives of Camden National Bank, and two additional Maine leaders who are active in the nonprofit community, will review all nominations, which are due Aug. 30.

The 2019 Leaders & Luminaries Award recipients and their organizations will be recognized at an awards ceremony to take place during an all-day MANP session on on Nov. 12.

For more details about the Leaders & Luminaries Awards, eligibility requirements and the nomination form, visit camdennational.com.

Compiled from contributed releases

Share

« Previous

filed under: