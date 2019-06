IN ANSON, Friday at 9:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Street.

10:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

Saturday, 1:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 10:11 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Hope Way.

10:30 a.m., needles were recovered on Western Avenue.

10:30 a.m., theft was reported on Winthrop Street.

11:41 a.m., theft was reported on Penley Street.

11:53 a.m., harassment was reported on Winthrop Street.

12:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

2:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Patterson Street.

8:21 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

10:32 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on State Street.

Saturday at 12:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Congress Street.

1:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

4:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

IN BURNHAM, Saturday at 1 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Road.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 3:59 p.m., mischief was reported on Notch Road.

Saturday 7:26 a.m., mischief was reported on Mud Run.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 11:52 a.m., harassment was reported on Montcalm Street.

4:09 p.m., trespassing was reported on High Street.

5:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 1:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Athens Road.

4:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Academy Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 5:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Madison Road.

Saturday, 7:33 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN MOSCOW, Friday at 6:01 a.m., threatening was reported on Stream Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Saturday at 8:23 a.m., vandalism was reported on Old Kingfield Road.

12:39 p.m., assault was reported on Gilman Pond Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 8:45 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 10:44 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Interstate 95.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 10:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday 1:36 a.m., intoxicated people were reported on Water Street

11:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

7:54 a.m., trespassing was reported on North School Street.

12:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

4:02 p.m., a scam complaint was made on McClellan Street.

11:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North School Street.

IN STARKS, Friday at 11:08 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Locke Hill Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 10:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Finson Road.

Saturday at 7:14 a.m., mischief was reported on Causeway Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ann Street.

6:20 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Seton Center Drive.

7:16 a.m., assault was reported on Washington Street.

4:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Colby Street.

6:07 p.m., theft was reported on Front Street.

7:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

7:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Gray Street.

9 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Redington Street.

9:26 p.m., a complaint about shots being fired was made on Front Street.

9:46 p.m., a fight was reported on Main Street.

10:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gold Street.

10:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Redington Street.

10:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

11:06 p.m., a fight was reported on Silver Street.

Saturday, 12:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 4:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 5:30 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bowdoin Street.

7:33 p.m., fraud was reported on Annabessacook Road.

9:25 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Summer Street.

11:50 p.m., harassment was reported at Circle K on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 9:53 a.m., Aric Hunter Libby, 27, of Madison, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release, unlawful possession, and operating while license suspended or revoked.

4:42 p.m., Edward S. Whitlock, 74, of Anson, was arrested on charges of theft and obstructing government administration.

5:35 p.m., Shane Anthony Thompson was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.

7:04 p.m., Jamar R. Stones, 30, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

7:22 p.m., Cheryl Ann Moore, 59, of Palmyra, was arrested on a charge of theft.

8:08 p.m., Marc A. Matta, 49, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a warrant.

9:51 p.m., Jeffrey J. Mador, 19, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:33 p.m., Queen M. Akers, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of drinking in public.

Saturday, 12:45 a.m., Victoria Giroux, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of assault.

12:47 a.m., Ariel M. Giroux was arrested on charges of assault and operating under the influence.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 4:16 p.m., Tabitha Lynn Waddell, 40, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, at the intersection of Winthrop and Water streets.

