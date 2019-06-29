WATERVILLE — The following area students were recently named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Colby College.

Grace L. Andrews, sophomore, attended Mount Blue High School and is the daughter of James and Claire Andrews, of Farmington.

Kathryn K. Bernier, a junior, attended Waterville Senior High School and is the daughter of Daniel and Jennifer Bernier, of Waterville.

Sarah E. Morgan, a sophomore, attended Gardiner Area High School and is the daughter of Charles and Marla Morgan, of Gardiner.

Emily E. Nyman, a freshman, attended Nokomis Regional High School and is the daughter of Douglas and Melinda Nyman, of Corinna.

Andrew J. Terry, a sophomore, attended Hampden Academy and is the son of Stephanie Terry, of Hampden,and Jason Terry, of Topsham.

Eleanor Rose M. Theriault, a sophomore, attended Erskine Academy and is the daughter of David and Linda Theriault, of Vassalboro.

Colleen E. Wright, a 2019 graduate, attended Maranacook Community School and is the daughter of James and Mary Wright, of Fayette.

Students had to earn a semester grade point average of 3.78 or higher this spring to be included on the dean’s list.

