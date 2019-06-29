ITHACA, N.Y. — Mira Moreau, of Wayne, and Samuel Laemmle, of Wiscasset, have been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Moreau is a cinema and photography major, and Laemmle is a sound recording technology major.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
college news, wayne maine, wiscasset maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.