ITHACA, N.Y. — Mira Moreau, of Wayne, and Samuel Laemmle, of Wiscasset, have been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Ithaca College.
Moreau is a cinema and photography major, and Laemmle is a sound recording technology major.
« Previous
Next »
Latest Articles
-
Community
-
Community
-
Community
-
Local & State
-
Opinion
Here at MaineToday Media we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use. Click here to flag and report a comment that violates our terms of use.