PechaKucha Night Waterville Volume 32 is scheduled to take place Thursday, July 11, in Castonguay Square. The free evening will begin with a reception at 6:20 p.m., where there will be complimentary refreshments, and presentations following at 7:20 p.m.

The emcee for this occasion will be Tamsen Brooke Warner, executive director of the Waterville Opera House. Volume 32 will share stories from community members.

The presenters and their topics are:

• Samantha Burdick — Lessons from Tanzania;

• Mary Dunn — Using Art for Action;

• Emily Fournier — Putting Community in Community Theater;

• Michael Gorman — Harpooning Addiction;

• Séan Alonzo Harris — I Am Not a Stranger;

• Michael Maher — Emotions in Sports;

• Lindsay Wyatt — The Story of a Squash; and

• Brian Zemrak — The Making of Bongee Bear and the Kingdom of Rhythm.

PK WTVL is Waterville will feature creative people sharing their creative muse in 20×20 (20 images showing for 20 seconds each).

For more information, call 509-3487 or visit watervillecreates.org.

Share

filed under: