SACO – Here is a year-round home that perfectly illustrates the great desirability of the oceanfront Kinney Shores neighborhood. Sited in the very center of Saco Bay’s seven-mile crescent of sandy beach, the low-traffic community enjoys an unusual degree of privacy, as well as the finest panoramic views of the Atlantic that Southern Maine has to offer.

The shingle-style Dutch Colonial is a one-minute walk across the street to the water, and it is a classic. Spacious, with five bedrooms, and measuring 2,100 square feet, it has been substantially improved and expanded over the past five years. Today, the interior is a beautiful blend of seaside cottage colors and features – e.g. beadboard, wood paneling, Douglas fir flooring – and well-chosen updates.

Gathering/entertaining spaces are generous in size and in number. A full-length, all-seasons enclosed porch with twin skylights fronts the home; an open porch runs the length of one side. Directly behind is a large living room, its paneling painted white, which opens out to an inviting new sunroom with cedar shingles and contrasting teal accents. Similar touches are seen in the white-and-bright, front-to-back kitchen, with dining area, and island with coastal-setting-appropriate aqua counters.

Appliances are newer, and stainless. Note the charming window seating in one corner. There’s a full bath off the kitchen, and just outside, a family-sized outdoor shower enclosure, with seats.

The first-floor master suite (part of the expansion) is tucked away at the opposite end of the house, and includes a walk-in closet and a lovely custom bath with an attractively tiled, oversized walk-in shower. Upstairs are another full bath, with a charming cast-iron “teacup” tub, and four bedrooms. One of them accesses a new, elevated deck, with ocean views.

And speaking of communal areas, the third-of-an-acre corner lot is a huge plus. It’s fenced, has a single-vehicle garage, and is much visited by songbirds. There’s plenty of space for gardening and for dining al fresco, and plenty of lawn for children to play.

The home at 62 Oceanside Drive, Saco, is listed at $895,000 by Sandra Murray, Certified Luxury Home Specialist, of Keller Williams Realty. Please contact Sandra at 207-415-5175 or at [email protected].

