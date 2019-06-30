HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Rebecca Bero, of North Monmouth, has been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Hofstra University.

She achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

