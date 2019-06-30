HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Rebecca Bero, of North Monmouth, has been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Hofstra University.
She achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the dean’s list.
« Previous
Next »
Latest Articles
-
Community
-
Community
-
Community
-
Community
-
Editorials
Here at MaineToday Media we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use. Click here to flag and report a comment that violates our terms of use.