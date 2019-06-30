FARMINGTON — A drenching rainstorm didn’t deter the more than 70 Franklin County Chamber of Commerce and Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce members to Franklin Memorial Hospital’s business-after-hours health fair on June 20, according to a news release from the hospital.

Inside were healthy snack samples with recipes, worksite wellness information, staff from the Let’s Go Small Steps Program with a sugar display, assistance with advance directives, a NorthStar training demonstration, prescription assistance, medication jeopardy, a spinning health quiz, stop the bleed demonstrations, and information about radiology equipment upgrades. One popular station had people waiting in line to have a body composition analysis performed.

Franklin Memorial Hospital employees Bertrand Dugal and Michael Senecal flank a patient simulator used for a demonstration.
Franklin Memorial Hospital employees Bertrand Dugal and Michael Senecal flank a patient simulator used for a demonstration. Photo courtesy of Franklin Memorial Hospital

Tours also took place to the recently expanded MRI space and to the Family Birthing Unit and Surgical Services.

Refreshments included fruit-infused water and a colorful buffet of fruits, vegetables and pinwheel kabobs.

The auxiliary’s gift shop provided a door prize to lucky participant Mary Ellen Gregory.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
farmington maine, Franklin County, jay maine, livermore falls maine, livermore maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.