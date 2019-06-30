FARMINGTON — A drenching rainstorm didn’t deter the more than 70 Franklin County Chamber of Commerce and Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce members to Franklin Memorial Hospital’s business-after-hours health fair on June 20, according to a news release from the hospital.

Inside were healthy snack samples with recipes, worksite wellness information, staff from the Let’s Go Small Steps Program with a sugar display, assistance with advance directives, a NorthStar training demonstration, prescription assistance, medication jeopardy, a spinning health quiz, stop the bleed demonstrations, and information about radiology equipment upgrades. One popular station had people waiting in line to have a body composition analysis performed.

Franklin Memorial Hospital employees Bertrand Dugal and Michael Senecal flank a patient simulator used for a demonstration. Photo courtesy of Franklin Memorial Hospital

Tours also took place to the recently expanded MRI space and to the Family Birthing Unit and Surgical Services.

Refreshments included fruit-infused water and a colorful buffet of fruits, vegetables and pinwheel kabobs.

The auxiliary’s gift shop provided a door prize to lucky participant Mary Ellen Gregory.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: