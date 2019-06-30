Arundel Beach (Colony Beach)

Great for rock exploring.

WHERE: Ocean Avenue and Atlantic Street, Kennebunkport

COST: Limited parking is available, no parking permit needed.

AMENITIES: No lifeguard, but good for exploring tidal pools.

Drakes Island Beach

A half-mile long beach perfect for swimming.

WHERE: Drakes Island Road, Wells

COST: Parking lot, Gross Lot or Jetty Lot, $20 for the whole day (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

AMENITIES: Public restroom and lifeguard. Dogs are allowed.

Ferry Beach State Park

Ferry Beach State Park is known for its long stretch of Tupelo trees – a rare find this far north.

WHERE: 95 Bayview Road, Saco

COST: $5 adult resident, $7 adult nonresident.

AMENITIES: Picnic area, hiking trails, nature center, changing rooms.

Footbridge Beach

Very popular for its vast space and very sandy beach, it’s located by walking on a bridge.

WHERE: Park in lot at the end of Ocean Street in Ogunquit, and take footbridge over the Ogunquit River.

COST: $25 daily or $4 per hour to park.

AMENITIES: Snack shack open seasonally, with public restrooms located in parking lot.

Fortunes Rocks Beach

A sandy beach with a mile of tidal pools at low tide.

WHERE: Fortunes Rocks Road, Biddeford

COST: Permit required to access the beach, but one-day nonresident permits may be purchased for $25 a vehicle.

AMENITIES: Lifeguards, portable bathrooms, good for surfing.

Goose Rocks Beach

Sandy beach with three miles of soft sand and a barrier reef visible during low tide.

WHERE: New Biddeford Road, Kennebunkport

COST: Parking sticker required – $5 for Kennebunk residents, daily rate of $25 for nonresidents.

AMENITIES: No lifeguard nor facilities.

Long Sands Beach

Known for its miles of a white sandy beach.

WHERE: 189 Long Beach, York

COST: Parking meters for $1 an hour, kiosks in the area for $2 an hour

AMENITIES: Lifeguards on duty daily, public restrooms, volleyball court, raft and umbrella rentals. No dogs between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. during summer months.

Main Beach

Popular among those staying in the heart of Ogunquit, Main Beach is within walking distance of many establishments.

WHERE: Beach Street, Ogunquit

COST: $30 per car

AMENITIES: Public restrooms and outdoor showers.

North Beach (Moody Beach)

In the middle of Footbridge and Moody Beach, North Beach has a large swath of sand, even during high tide.

WHERE: Ocean Avenue, Ogunquit

COST: $25 per car

AMENITIES: Public restroom, lifeguards, walking trails.

Old Orchard Beach

With an arcade, amusement park and food and shops located within walking distance from the beach, Old Orchard Beach is fun for the whole family.

WHERE: 2 Old Orchard St., Old Orchard Beach

COST: Lots are located around the area – prices can range from $5-$25.

AMENITIES: Food located nearby, lifeguards, bathrooms, amusement park, shopping, arcade.

Short Sands Beach

Smaller than Long Sands Beach at only a quarter-mile long, this beach also hosts free concerts at its gazebo in the summer.

WHERE: Ocean Avenue (Route 1A), York

COST: Parking meters are for $1 an hour

AMENITIES: Public restrooms, playground, gazebo, basketball courts, grassy park for picnics. No dogs between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. during summer months.

Wells Beach

A mile and a half long sandy beach with sand dunes.

WHERE: Mile Road, Wells

COST: Free, parking is located at the end of Mile Road

AMENITIES: Snack bar, restroom, gift shop, arcade and restaurants nearby.

— EMILY DUGGAN

