“Merry Wives of Windsor,” by William Shakespeare and directed by Catherine Weidner, will be staged July 4 through Aug. 18 at the Theater at Monmouth in Cumston Hall, 796 Main St, in Monmouth.

In Shakespeare’s only domestic comedy, laughter reigns and feminine wisdom triumphs over jealous husbands, confused lovers, and one corpulent knight. Sir John Falstaff needs money. Instead of searching for work, he plots to woo not one, but two wealthy women. Complications abound as the two women teach Falstaff a loving lesson with manipulative messengers, secret scandals, and a flurry of forgiveness.

Single tickets for the Summer Repertory and Fall Play cost $34 for adults, $29 for senior citizens, and $20 for children. Family Show tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for children.

For more information, visit theateratmonmouth.org or call the box office at 933-9999.

