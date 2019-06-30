WINSLOW — The annual Blueberry Festival with all things blueberry will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Winslow Congregational Church, 12 Lithgow St.

The event will kick off with an all-you-can-eat blueberry pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. The festival will feature arts and crafts booths, a yard sale, a silent auction, a blueberry bake shop, a blueberry café, live music from David Deas & Friends, local vendors, an agricultural exhibit featuring goats, and fun-filled kids’ activities. Not to mention a record 425 blueberry pies will be for sale.

The festival raises funds to empower the local humanitarian/Christian-service work of Winslow Congregational Church. Celebrating its 191st birthday this year, the historic church is housed in a building dating from 1796, which has been home to a worshipping congregation since 1828.

For more information, visit WinslowUCC.org.

