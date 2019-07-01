Augusta

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were Nancy Lenfest and Nancy Lindgren, Debby Gardner and Jane Elliott, Ron Cote and Frank Shorey, and Ed and Joyce Rushton. Winners on Thursday were Paul Mitnik and Debby Gardner, and Tom Simmons and Anil Goswami.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were David Bourque and Suzon Morrison, Ed Rushton and Willie Pouliot, Carrol and Audrey Harding, and Jessie Gunther and Donna Bartlett.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

Hallowell

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Sharon Todd. Sally Foster placed second, and Ted Williams placed third. Thursday’s winner was David Lathe. Keith Todd placed second, and Bill Moore placed third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays and Thursdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road.

For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Barbara Terhune and Jeannie Relling. Dick Quinlan and Alice King placed second, Betty Perry and Frances Roy placed third, and Madeline Poulin and Lee Lenfest placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 873-1312.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: