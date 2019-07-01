Firefighters from multiple towns are on the scene of a house fire Monday morning in Standish.
The fire was reported at 26 Musselman Road in Standish. The home appears to be a total loss, according to News Center Maine.
The roof of the building has collapsed.
Fire officials have not yet disclosed if there are any injuries, according to the Portland news station.
This story will be updated.
-
Local & State
Hollis man in custody after striking pregnant wife with car, police say
-
Arts & Entertainment
‘Antiques Roadshow’ conquering space with special event
-
Opinion
Commentary: Democratic debate further revealed single-payer minefield
-
Columnists
Trudy Rubin: The Trump-Putin show at G-20 undermines liberal democracy
-
Health
CDC warns about outbreaks of fecal parasite in public swimming pools and water parks