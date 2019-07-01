NEWCASTLE — James Pegolotti will talk about the life and songs of Judy Garland from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, July 8, at The Lincoln Home, 22 River Road.

Pegolotti has been providing programs about the great songs of the 30s, 40s and 50s for many years. He spent 40 years in the academic world. In his retirement, he sharpened his piano skills and developed programs that use video segments to provide audiences with songs from Broadway and movie musicals.

For more information, contact Rhonda Hanna, 563-3350 or [email protected], visit lincoln-home.org and follow them on Facebook.

