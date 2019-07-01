AUGUSTA — As Maine’s 2020 Senate race begins to take shape, a group of political insiders and activists is launching a “grassroots advocacy campaign” to pressure Republican Sen. Susan Collins on issues likely to resonate with moderate voters.

The group, calling itself the 16 Counties Coalition, will not disclose its donors but said it plans to use advertising, social media and community organizing to encourage Collins to “start putting families and working Mainers ahead of her special interest supporters.”

Coalition organizers insist the group will be raising issues — such as access to health care and Collins’ support for a Republican-backed tax cuts — rather than directly telling Mainers how to vote in 2020. But the group is singularly focused on Collins and is led by veteran Democratic staffers or campaigners.

“We are not about advocating that anyone gets elected or defeated,” said Willy Ritch, executive director of the 16 Counties Coalition and a former long-time spokesman for U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-District 1.

“This is not about who should get elected,” Ritch said. “There are plenty of people who will fight those fights. Our sole focus will be about advocacy and accountability and public education. And there are plenty of things that have happened with Senator Collins in the past several years where people are saying Senator Collins needs to start listening.”

A spokesman for Collins’ campaign was not immediately available to respond to a reporter’s questions Monday.

As an issue-focused or “social welfare” 501(c)4 organization, the coalition will not be required to disclose its donors. Ritch would not identify donors or discuss the organization’s spending plans for the upcoming campaign, other than to say they are planning a “vigorous, sustained campaign” throughout the state.

Federal rules prohibit independent or outside organizations from coordinating with campaigns or political parties, although critics of the system contend there is little transparency or enforcement of those rules.

The 16 Counties Coalition – so named because organizers say they will have leaders and a presence in each county – will undoubtedly be among a slew of nonprofit, outside organizations making “independent expenditures” in the race on both sides.

In addition to Ritch, the 16 Counties Coalition has at least three other full-time staffers. They include Christopher Glynn, a former staff member and spokesman for the Maine Democratic Party who recently wrapped up a brief stint as House Speaker and Collins challenger Sara Gideon’s spokesman in the Maine House.

The coalition also has an advisory committee whose members represent, to date, 11 of the state’s 16 counties. The group said in a statement that it intends to have representation from every county.

In its initial roll-out, the coalition is highlighting Collins’ to support a $1.5 trillion, Republican-drafted tax cut bill in 2017 that critics say largely benefited corporations and wealthy Americans, and for votes that they claim undermine the Affordable Care Act and access to care.

Maine’s 2020 Senate race is already drawing headlines and attention from national organizations, and that will only intensify as the election draws closer.

Republicans routinely dismiss any suggestions of vulnerability for Collins, a political moderate who has coasted to re-election three times with the help of independents and some Democrats. But the environment changed with the election of President Trump in 2016, with Democrats now accusing Collins of not standing up to or even enabling Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky.

The national Democratic Party is clearly signaling that Maine is a top Senate target next year. And the Maine Democratic Party, which has been accused of barely lifting a finger to help previous Collins challengers, has at least one staffer dedicated solely to the race.

Democratic and progressive groups also seized on Gideon’s widely anticipated announcement last week that she will seek the Democratic nomination. Two other Democrats, longtime progressive advocate Betsy Sweet of Hallowell and Saco attorney Bre Kidman, are also seeking the nomination and retired Air Force Major Gen. Jonathan “Tracer” Treacy of Oxford is also mulling a campaign bid.

One of the organization’s 16 county “advisory committee” members, Dr. Rich Evans of Dover-Foxcroft, was critical of Collins for supporting President Trump’s tax bill and the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

“She is more concerned about her position in the party as opposed to what is best for the people of the state of Maine and people across America,” Evans said. “That is my heartburn right there.”

