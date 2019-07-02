In a recent article, (“Trump calls for talks after attacks,” June 15) the Trump administration stated Iran must have committed the attacks on the ships as they have everything to gain. I propose that Saudi Arabia has much more to gain and is not above subversively attacking oil ships and casting the blame on Iran. Americans forget that Saudi Arabia, in my opinion, has no love or respect for our country. It would suit them if the United States would do to Iran what we’ve done to Iraq, thereby eliminating a significant oil producer and allowing the Saudis to raise their prices.

Let’s look at history. In the 1960s it was alleged that North Vietnam viciously attacked United States warships. What did happen, according to reports subsequent to the event, was that a handgun may have fired a shot at an American battleship.

In 2001 two passenger airliners were flown into the twin towers and another into the Pentagon and a third crashed in Pennsylvania, the majority of the culprit was from Saudi Arabia, though nothing was ever done to the Saudis. In 2003 we were told Iraq had weapons of mass destruction; we all know how that turned out. Iraq continues to reel from the American invasion and the Middle East is a quagmire.

My belief is our current administration will do everything it can to force another Middle East war. Each and every American should ask themselves why and who gains from these reckless actions.

I was called anti-American when I protested the war in Vietnam. I was told I was wrong when I wrote a negative article, before the 99-to-1 Senate vote, about attacking and invading Iraq. I’ll probably be chastised for writing this. I have no apology nor do I mean any disrespect; it is my right as an American.

James J.J. Jurdak

Oakland

