MANCHESTER, N.H . — Ryan Dumont, of Augusta, and Isabelle Daigle, of Kingfield, graduated May 18 from Saint Anselm College.
Dumont received a Bachelor of Arts degree in politics, and Daigle received a Bachelor of Arts degree in politics.
