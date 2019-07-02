MANCHESTER, N.H . — Ryan Dumont, of Augusta, and Isabelle Daigle, of Kingfield, graduated May 18 from Saint Anselm College.

Dumont received a Bachelor of Arts degree in politics, and Daigle received a Bachelor of Arts degree in politics.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
augusta maine, college news, kingfield maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.