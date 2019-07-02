Seven students who will begin their academic careers at the University of Maine at Augusta this fall will receive Presidential Scholarships, demonstrating outstanding academic achievement in high school. To be eligible, students must be enrolled full-time in a UMA bachelor’s degree program.

A limited number of scholarships are still available for qualified students who enroll by September 2019, according to a news release from the university.

The recipients include: Harley Benner, computer information systems program, Maine Virtual Academy; Destiny Daigle, architecture program, Spruce Mountain High School; Casey Gallagher, cyber security program, Gardiner Area High School; Xavier Gomez, architecture program, Caribou High School; Haeden Landry, liberal studies program, Erskine Academy; Joseph Lane, pre aviation program, Scarborough High School; and Vincent Nelson, pre-aviation program, Greely High School.

“Congratulations to these students,” said UMA President Rebecca Wyke, accordng to the release.

“UMA has a long history of providing access to education throughout the state by allowing students to take courses where they are, offering classes onsite, online, through video conference, Interactive Television, and at UMA Centers.” Wyke said, “With this scholarship we also make a college degree financially accessible.”

The average in-state scholarship is $3,000 and covers 24 credit hours over a full academic year. The student must maintain a 2.5 grade point average to continue receiving the scholarship.

