BOSTON — Three local students have been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Simmons University.

They are: Olivia Jewell, of Belgrade; Kolby Shaw, of Gardiner; and Allyson Cunningham, of Winthrop.

To qualify for dean’s list status, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.

