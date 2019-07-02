PRESQUE ISLE — The following local students were named to 2019 spring semester dean’s list at the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

Highest honors: Jeanne Mary Garza, of Benton; Marissa Jean Carpenter and Ian Jude Irza, both of Winslow; and Forrest Qua Bates, of Harmony.

High honors: Cassandra Rose Demers, of Winslow; Paul David Kaplan, of Embden; Rachelle L. Williams, of Fairfield; and Nicholas Allen Bolliger and Kristian Joseph Cote, both of Moscow.

Honors: Adrien Tourtelotte, of Augusta; Matthew John Blodget, of Clinton; Veronica Paige Levesque, of Waterville; and Christian Robert Mumley, of Wellington.

