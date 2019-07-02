PRESQUE ISLE — The following local students were named to 2019 spring semester dean’s list at the University of Maine at Presque Isle.
Highest honors: Jeanne Mary Garza, of Benton; Marissa Jean Carpenter and Ian Jude Irza, both of Winslow; and Forrest Qua Bates, of Harmony.
High honors: Cassandra Rose Demers, of Winslow; Paul David Kaplan, of Embden; Rachelle L. Williams, of Fairfield; and Nicholas Allen Bolliger and Kristian Joseph Cote, both of Moscow.
Honors: Adrien Tourtelotte, of Augusta; Matthew John Blodget, of Clinton; Veronica Paige Levesque, of Waterville; and Christian Robert Mumley, of Wellington.
-
Community
Seven students awarded Presidential Scholarships
-
Community
University of Maine at Presque Isle dean’s list
-
Community
Saint Anselm College lists local graduates
-
Community
Simmons University names local graduates
-
Community
Community Impact Award winners named