Blues in the Barn will present the Chris Fitz Band from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 7, in the barn at the Mountain Village Farm B&B, 164 Main St. in Kingfield. Gates open at 3 p.m.
Fitz broke onto the Boston blues scene in 1994 after a five year stint in the San Francisco Bay area.
The Chris Fitz Band, with Chris as band leader/singer/songwriter/blistering guitar player, Mike Aiello on drums, and “Fretless Dave Kendarian” on bass has received more than a dozen awards including the Boston Music Award and numerous song writing and best guitar player awards. It’s a thunderous band with grooves that pay
homage to all areas of American Roots Music, and can be heard on four original award winning studio CDs as well as on a fifth, “Live at Dodge Street Bar & Grill”.
A Beer Garden and Farm Food Tent will be on site.
Tickets cost $20 at the gate, children younger than 10 will be admitted free.
For more information, call 265-2030 or visit mountainvillageinn.com.
