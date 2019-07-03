AUGUSTA

Family Fun Day on the Fourth will begin at 1 p.m. at the First Amendment Museum, 184 State St.

The annual event will include house tours, popcorn, lemonade, a cornhole game, chalk graffiti, daffodils and more. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, so bring your chairs and cheer on marchers commemorating the women’s suffrage movement.

House tours will begin at 1 p.m.; popcorn and activities, at 2 p.m.; and the parade, at 4 p.m. If you’re interested in participating in the suffrage march, email [email protected]

For more information, call 557-2290, or visit firstamendmentmuseum.org.

The Fourth of July Parade will begin at 4 p.m. from the State House to State Street to Water Street to Old Fort Western in Augusta.

Fireworks will begin about 9:15 p.m. in Mill Park.

For more information or a complete list of Whatever Family Festival events, visit augustamaine.com.

BELGRADE LAKES

A strawberry shortcake event is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Union Church of Belgrade Lakes, 67 Main St.

A Fourth of July parade will start at 4 p.m. at Rome Farm, proceeding south on Route 27.

Fireworks are planned for 9 p.m. on Long Pond.

For more information, call 208-495-3599, or email [email protected].

FARMINGTON

July Fourth strawberry shortcake will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Pierce House, 208 Main St. Old South First Congregational Church volunteers will serve strawberries over a fresh baked biscuit and topped with whipped cream.

The cost will be $4 each. Proceeds will benefit OSC community service, outreach and youth programs.

For more information, call 778-0424, or email [email protected].

WINTHROP

The Friends on the 4th 5K Run, Jog or Walk will begin at 8 a.m. at Norcross Point.

Other events include an all-day cornhole toss competition, six-hole miniature golf, games for children in the big tent, a bed race set for 10 a.m. and a chicken barbecue at noon. Recycle Regatta — a cardboard boat activity — will begin at 1 p.m., and a frog jumping contest is set for 3 p.m. There might be an impromptu boat parade at waterfront.

A fireworks display over Maranacook Lake will start at 9:15 p.m. at Norcross Point. The event is sponsored by the Winthrop Area Chamber of Commerce.

The first rain date will be July 5; if conditions do not permit that date, organizers will host the fireworks on Aug. 17, after the 3rd annual Winthrop Sidewalk Art Festival.

For more information, visit winthropchamber.org.

