LEWISTON — Maine College of Health Professions has announced its 2019 spring semester dean’s list.

The students who earned dean’s list status are: Sarah Ann Annance, of Oxford; Audrielle Audet, of Standish; Ashley Belanger, of Biddeford; Grace Bell, of Phippsburg; Denny Bourgoin, of Lewiston; Julia Bowen, of Lisbon Falls; and Jennifer Brown, of Freeport.

Also, Molly Christensen, of Sebago; Lindsay Cookson, of Readfield; Hali Cote, of Auburn; Denise Craig, of Topsham; Madison Cuddy, of Jackman; Brooke Curry, of Windham; Lecia Curtis, of Auburn; Chelsea Davies, of Auburn; and Patricia Distasio, of Gray.

Also, Jade Fecteau, of Naples; Brianna Gaillardetz, of South Portland; Alexis Gile, of Sabattus; Alissa Gosselin, of Poland; Cassandra Haley, of Topsham; Taber Hatch, of Turner; and Kevin Hong, of Westbrook.

Also, Rachel Ingram, of Winthrop; Warren Johnson, of Portland; Cari Jolin, of Lewiston; Kendra Kirby, of West Gardiner; Sophia Latham, of Raymond; Kailey Martin, of Lewiston; Sarah Miner, of Litchfield; and Pamela Morissette, of Lewiston.

Also, Rayven Niva, of Minot; Tanya Ogden, of Lewiston; Katelyn Olsen, of Hartford; Sadie Pelletier, of Minot; Nicole Perry, of Lisbon Falls; Julia Powell, of Poland; Lia Sibley, of Wells; Alyssa Smith, of Sidney; Nicholas Stone, of Buckfield; Courtney Sullivan, of Edgecomb;

Carley Ware, of Poland; and Danielle West, of Monmouth.

Students must be matriculated in a degree program and achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or greater in order to earn this designation.

